The Black Cats were rocked by the news that Ellis Simms had been recalled by parent club Everton on New Year’s Eve. The Wearsiders now have just one out-and-out senior striker at the club, Ross Stewart, who is the subject of transfer interest.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Blackpool striker Yates. Here, we profile the forward, look at the reports and share what we know about the deal:

Jerry Yates – fact file

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Yates of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 01, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Age: 26

Height: 5ft 9

Club: Blackpool

Place of birth: Doncaster

Nationality: English

What is the story with Jerry Yates and Sunderland?

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Yates is a transfer target for Sunderland if Ross Stewart leaves during the summer. The Scot has 18 months left on his current deal but talks regarding a new contract are said to have stalled.

Stewart is thought to be settled and wants to stay at Sunderland but an agreement over his contract has not yet been achieved, leading to Yates’ name emerging as a potential transfer target. This was exacerbated by Simms’ departure last week.

However, Mowbray said after the Blackpool draw that he was confident that neither Sunderland nor Stewart were looking at a January exit, at least at this stage.

What is The Echo’s understanding of the situation with Jerry Yates and Sunderland?

The Echo understands that at this stage of the transfer window, Yates has not been a name on Sunderland’s radar. The Black Cats have tended to prioritise recruiting younger players between the age of 18 to 22 when finalising permanent deals for a fee under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

Tony Mowbray also admitted following the 1-1 draw against Blackpool in the Championship on New Year’s Day that Sunderland were eyeing a younger striker on a permanent deal and/or another loan signing. Yates would not appear to fit either of these profiles.

What exactly Tony Mowbray said about transfers after Blackpool?

"It's good that he is catching the eye of his manager and Everton's supporters to think that he can come and help them in their battle. Everton is an amazing football club and Ellis is a young guy on a journey. He was great for us and really took the mantle on when Ross wasn't available. We're disappointed but delighted for him.

"Thankfully January is here and we have the opportunity to replace him as soon as possible.

"I think Ellis' departure has accelerated some of the discussions that are being had. I can't stand here and say that something is going to happen this week but discussions are ongoing.