News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Sunderland AFC transfers: 11 deadline day deals Kristjaan Speakman could sanction - and how likely they are: gallery

It is transfer deadline day with plenty of incomings and outgoings at Sunderland still possible.
By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Southampton have launched several bids to sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland. The Saints had a bid of £4million plus add-ons turned down yesterday but have now gone in with an improved offer of £6million plus £1.5million in add-ons.

Reports have stated that the improved offer has yet to be responded to by Sunderland with the Black Cats said to be looking for a package totalling £10million. Southampton’s latest offer only reaches a total of £7.5million as things stand.

Here, though, we take a look at 10 other incoming and outgoing deals alongside Stewart to Southampton that Sunderland could sanction on deadline day and how likely they are to happen:

The Sunderland attacker has been the subject of bids from Burnley. However, the Premier League club have secured other targets and Clarke still has three years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light meaning an exit during this window seems unlikely.

1. Jack Clarke

The Sunderland attacker has been the subject of bids from Burnley. However, the Premier League club have secured other targets and Clarke still has three years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light meaning an exit during this window seems unlikely. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
There has been intense speculation regarding Danny Batth's exit this summer. However, the signs point towards the defender staying having come to the decision to remain and fight for his place under Tony Mowbray. Sunderland, though, would not stand in his way if he changed his mind.

2. Danny Batth

There has been intense speculation regarding Danny Batth's exit this summer. However, the signs point towards the defender staying having come to the decision to remain and fight for his place under Tony Mowbray. Sunderland, though, would not stand in his way if he changed his mind. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
If Southampton meet Sunderland's valuation for Ross Stewart and Kristjaan Speakman can sign a replacement, it feels like the striker could be nearing an exit at the Stadium of Light.

3. Ross Stewart

If Southampton meet Sunderland's valuation for Ross Stewart and Kristjaan Speakman can sign a replacement, it feels like the striker could be nearing an exit at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Another player that Sunderland reportedly would not stand in the way of if he wanted to move on. Reports have also suggested that the Black Cats will not offer Pritchard a new deal with the attacker entering the final 12 months of his current contract.

4. Alex Pritchard

Another player that Sunderland reportedly would not stand in the way of if he wanted to move on. Reports have also suggested that the Black Cats will not offer Pritchard a new deal with the attacker entering the final 12 months of his current contract. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kristjaan SpeakmanRoss StewartSouthamptonBlack Cats