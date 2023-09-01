It is transfer deadline day with plenty of incomings and outgoings at Sunderland still possible.

Southampton have launched several bids to sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland. The Saints had a bid of £4million plus add-ons turned down yesterday but have now gone in with an improved offer of £6million plus £1.5million in add-ons.

Reports have stated that the improved offer has yet to be responded to by Sunderland with the Black Cats said to be looking for a package totalling £10million. Southampton’s latest offer only reaches a total of £7.5million as things stand.

Here, though, we take a look at 10 other incoming and outgoing deals alongside Stewart to Southampton that Sunderland could sanction on deadline day and how likely they are to happen:

1 . Jack Clarke The Sunderland attacker has been the subject of bids from Burnley. However, the Premier League club have secured other targets and Clarke still has three years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light meaning an exit during this window seems unlikely. Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . Danny Batth There has been intense speculation regarding Danny Batth's exit this summer. However, the signs point towards the defender staying having come to the decision to remain and fight for his place under Tony Mowbray. Sunderland, though, would not stand in his way if he changed his mind. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Ross Stewart If Southampton meet Sunderland's valuation for Ross Stewart and Kristjaan Speakman can sign a replacement, it feels like the striker could be nearing an exit at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales