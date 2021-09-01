Sunderland AFC transfer window survey: Have your say on the NINE signings, promotion hopes and Denver Hume's contract talks

Sunderland enjoyed a busy end to the window – with NINE new players arriving at the Stadium of Light in total this summer.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:49 pm

On deadline day, Sunderland completed the loan signings of German pair Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman to bolster head coach Lee Johnson’s options.

Take part and have your say in our SAFC Survey here:

Goalkeeper Hoffman became the Black Cats’ ninth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Dajaku.

Take part in our Sunderland AFC survey.

But what do you make of the business done by Sunderland this season? Pleased? Fancy Sunderland for promotion? Pleased to see Will Grigg depart on loan to Rotherham? Should Jack Diamond have been loaned out? More goals needed in the side?

We want your view on those key topics and much more.

We will be running the survey until Friday and publishing the results in full.

