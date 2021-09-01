Sunderland AFC transfer window survey: Have your say on the NINE signings, promotion hopes and Denver Hume's contract talks

On deadline day, Sunderland completed the loan signings of German pair Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman to bolster head coach Lee Johnson’s options.

Goalkeeper Hoffman became the Black Cats’ ninth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Dajaku.

