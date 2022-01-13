Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: £6million striker claim dismissed by Peterborough United after Cats linked with Jonson Clarke-Harris
Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry says there has been no contact from Sunderland about the availability of Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Sunderland are in the market for another forward this month, with the Black Cats looking to provide support for top scorer Ross Stewart following Nathan Broadhead’s injury setback.
Reports had suggested Sunderland were interested in Clarke-Harris, who scored 31 League One goals last season, yet it was also claimed Peterborough would ask for a £6million fee – a sum which was always an unrealistic.
Fry told our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph that Posh had received no contact from Sunderland about the striker.
“These rumours are very frustrating,” said Fry. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”
After his impressive 2020/21 campaign, Clarke-Harris has found life tougher in the Championship, scoring four times in 19 league appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side this term.