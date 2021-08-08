The Black Cats fell behind in the League One opener after a Gwion Edwards goal in the 15th minute.

But it took Sunderland just two minutes to level the scores when Aiden McGeady dispatched his penalty in front of the Roker End following a foul in the box on Ross Stewart.

And the striker netted what turned out to be the winner in the second half when the tall Scot headed home Elliot Embleton’s corner.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk doing the rounds this morning from around the web:

How Sunderland may be able to sign Jordan Gabriel

Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel could be on the move.

The Championship club are interested in a deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer.

If that deal goes through, it could leave the door open for clubs wishing to sign Gabriel.

Sunderland and Blackpool have been closely linked with the full-back.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road alongside Elliot Embleton.

Indeed, the pair managed to help Neil Critchley’s side to promotion after a play-off final win at Wembley against Lincoln City.

But, writing in The Sun on Sunday, Alan Nixon that has Forest could sanction the sale of Gabriel should they strike a deal for Palmer from Sheffield Wednesday this month.

Sunderland’s rivals linked with interesting deals

Wycombe Wanderers are hoping to strike a deal with Birmingham City’s Sam Cosgrove this summer. (The Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Cambridge United for the permanent transfer of Jubril Okedina. (Cambridge News)

Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison has attracted transfer interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United over a potential summer exit, with Michael Jacobs also heading out of the club (Various)

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is ready to spend on Championship midfielder after financial windfall from Michael Jacobs sale to Ipswich. The impending transfer of Jacobs to Ipswich will provide the Blues’ head coach with a timely financial windfall. (Portsmouth News)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.