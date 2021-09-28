Lee Johnson’s men have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season.

Sunderland have only lost one game so far and have a 100 per cent record on home soil this season.

Indeed, the Black Cats were victorious last time out, with Carl Winchester’s goal handing Sunderland all three points against Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland remain second in the table coming into tonight’s fixture on 19 points, with just goal difference separating McGeady and co from Wigan Athletic in first place.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest gossip and talk surrounding the Black Cats and their League One rivals:

Sunderland striker eyed by Southend United

Striker Benji Kimpioka is being eyed by Southend United.

That’s according to the Southend Echo, who claim that Kimpioka is expected to train with the Shrimpers later this week.

The 21-year-old spent time out on loan in the National League with Torquay United last season.

However, the striker failed to register a goal or an assist and was part of the team that lost in the play-off final to Hartlepool United.

Interestingly, Pools – who now play their football in League Two – were thought to be interested in a late deal for Kimpioka on deadline day.

The move, though, didn’t transpire and Kimpioka remained at the Stadium of Light.

Southend compete in the National League, meaning the club could launch a deal for Kimpioka outside of the EFL transfer window.

Former Sunderland defender talks Kyril Louis-Dreyfus takeover

Ex-Sunderland defender Ryan Wombwell believes Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' takeover at Sunderland was the start of big changes at the club.

Indeed, Wombwell credits Sunderland’s new owner for the U23’s run Premier League 2 play-off final last season.

Sunderland U23's. were narrowly beaten on penalties by Crystal Palace.

Wombwell now plays his football with Gateshead.

You could notice a change straight away," Wombwell said. "There were different members of staff coming in and they made a difference”

"The takeover made everyone raise their standards. Seeing new faces come in meant you had to impress new people.

"I think it's taken the club to the next level and you can see this season that they've already started really well - the first team - there's players coming through and they've brought in players from all over.

"I think the takeover has made a massive difference and you can see it now.

"It was brilliant for us to get to the play-off final last year. I think compared to previous seasons, it was totally different.

"The atmosphere around the group, after a couple of poor years as an academy, we turned it round last year with some good additions and it was a totally different feel around the place when we were playing and training.

"Getting to the final, at Selhurst Park in front of however many thousand, was just the added bonus that we deserved.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.