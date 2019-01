The Black Cats are still keen to strengthen further before the window closes on January 31 and have been linked with a vast array of potential recruits in the weeks leading up to deadline day. But who has been rumoured to be moving to the Stadium of Light - and what happened to them? We take a look at every player to be linked with Sunderland over the last month:

1. Will Grigg The Black Cats number one target, there has been no shortage of speculation linking the Northern Irish striker with a switch to the Stadium of Light. Four offers have been submitted, but no joy yet.

2. Marc McNulty Mouted as a potential alternative to Grigg, the Scot finds himself out of favour at Reading after a move from Coventry in the summer. He fits the profile of the poacher Jack Ross is eyeing but hasnt been prolific in League One.

3. Greg Stewart The Birmingham City striker was tentatively linked with a move to Wearside after an impressive loan spell at Kilmarnock. The wide forward has since gone on to join Aberdeen.

4. Jayden Stockley After a goal-laden spell at Exeter City in League One, Stockley was hot property in the January window. Portsmouth were also linked with the striker, who eventually joined Preston North End.

