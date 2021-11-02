Dan Neil

Sunderland were defeated by Rotherham 5-1 last weekend at the New York Stadium and last their previous League One game against Charlton Athletic too.

But there’s plenty of news flying around in the build-up to Tuesday’s clash against The Owls.

The chairman of a League One club has banned fans after they played Sunderland in a dramatic twist as an ex-Cats man has begun training with Newcastle United's first-team

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web:

Grant Leadbitter returns to Middlesbrough

Grant Leadbitter returned to the Riverside Stadium last week and was given a standing ovation by Middlesbrough fans.

The midfielder retired at the end of last season after moving back to his boyhood club Sunderland.

But to celebrate his career both Sunderland and Middlesbrough invited the former midfielder back to receive the adulation of supporters

Speaking on Instagram, Leadbitter said: “Enjoyed being back at the Riverside on Saturday.

"Just wanted to say how much I appreciate the standing ovation I got before the game!

"Thanks again to everyone at the club for inviting me and my family back for such a great day.”

Dan Neil tipped to leave Sunderland

Dan Neil has been tipped to leave Sunderland if a big club comes in for him.

That’s the opinion of Kevin Phillips.

Neil, 19, recently signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light which doesn’t run out until 2025.

Despite this, however, Phillips has stated that the Black Cats may lose the youngster should an attractive offer come in.

Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, said: “Look, it’s great to hear him say that but we know football.

“There are no certainties in football. If a big club came in with a bid in the summer the kid will probably want to go.

“It is great news that he has signed a new deal though. It means if he was to leave, the club could demand a bigger fee. Let’s hope that isn’t the case though because he is a vital player for Lee Johnson.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.