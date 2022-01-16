Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Cats star 'linked' with Premier League move with Steven Gerrard 'ready to fight' for midfielder
Dan Neil has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.
Neil signed a new long-term deal earlier this season, saying there was 'nowhere he would rather be'.
Lee Johnson was unaware of separate reports, which had claimed that Burnley could make an opening offer of around £3 million, late last year.
The Sunderland head coach says he believes the 20-year-old can play at the highest level, but stressed that he stated he can do that on Wearside.
Neil is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season, in which he has been repeatedly scouted by top-level clubs, as indeed he had been in U23 football for season's previous.
Home supporters have loudly serenaded Neil as 'one of their own' regularly this season.
Fresh comments from Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday claim that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is very keen on Neil.
Nixon has stated that Villa’s scouts are ‘raving’ about Neil, with the club seeing the signing of Neil as a long-term project.