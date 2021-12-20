Sunderland have been linked with a deal alongside Championship club Swansea City.

The 19-year-old midfielder recently signed a new deal until the summer of 2023 with the Seagulls.

"I think a January loan move would be a great option for him," he told Sussex Live

Marc Leonard

"Another six months down the line may be six months wasted. He can stay in the under-23s but he has been there for around two years.

"I think he could do with stepping up. He would be ready for it. They [Brighton] could give him game time in the FA Cup but they have got to have a plan for him.

"They could go out in the third round and then that plan of FA Cup minutes could end quickly and he is back with the U23s again. If you are looking at the bigger picture, a loan move would be great."

Sunderland warned over finances relating to Covid-19

Sunderland have been warned about their finances as Covid-19 case continue to rise.

Sunderland earned £8.7million on matchdays in the last non-Covid season but that figure could be dented should games be called off or be moved behind closed doors.

Here, football finance expert Kieran Maguire delivers his verdict on the situation and how it could impact Sunderland.

“If you look at the Premier League, around 60 per cent of its total revenue comes from broadcasting,” he told Football Insider

“As we drop into the EFL, the value of the broadcast deal is hugely less, even if you factor in solidarity payments from the Premier League.

“Therefore, clubs like Sunderland become more dependent on money from matchday sales.

“In the Premier League overall, around £1 in every £7 comes from ticket sales.

“If you look at where Sunderland are in League One, many clubs are getting 40 or 50 per cent from matchday. That makes the situation more precarious.”

