Goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg were enough to defeat the Tigers 2-1 on the Stadium of Light, an impressive result given Grant McCann’s side will play in the Championship this season.

Speculation continues to swirl around who the Black Cats will bring in before the deadline after midfielder’s Dan Neil and Carl Winchester started at left-back and right-back against Hull City on Friday evening.

There was some, however, some breaking news during the game.

Indeed, the 18-year-old was understood to be at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland played their final pre-season friendly against Hull City.

A deal is not thought to be imminent, with a number of clubs interested in the talented Canadian forward

“We need strength in depth and we know that,” assistant head coach Jamie McAllister said in Lee Johnson’s absence following the win.

“But from the coaching side of things, we can only focus on the lads that are here and getting them ready for the games coming up.

“They've acquitted themselves really well in what has been a tough pre-season, the news lads have adapted to our new style of play.

“The big plus for us is the way the youngsters have gone through pre-season, a lot of them who have to play out position at times.”

