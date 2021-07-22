Dan Neil grabbed the opener for the visitors but Lee Johson’s men were pegged back. Benji Kimpioka had the chance to win the game for the Wearsiders but missed a late spot-kick.

Sunderland have announced the signings Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle so far alongside contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Lee Johnson is still waiting for news on the out-of-contract Denver Hume as he mulls over fresh terms on Wearside.

Benji Kimpioka misses his penalty against York City - Photo by Ian Horrocks.

However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Sunderland ‘target’ joins Premier League club Burnley on trial

Ex-Rangers centre-back Harris O’Connor has joined Premier League outfit Burnley for a trial period ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

That’s according to a per a report by the Daily Record in Scotland.

The 19-year-old defender is also said to be a target at both Sunderland and Stoke City alongside Premier League outfit Watford since leaving Ibrox this summer.

However, Burnley look to be in pole position to land the youngster with O’Connor linking up with the Clarets on a trial basis.

The report states that it is expected that O’Connor has initially joined up with the club’s development squad and had featuring for the under-23 side in a recent friendly.

Lincoln City could bag ex-Derby County duo

Released Derby County duo Joe Bateman and Callum Minkley could be set to join Sunderland’s rivals in League One.

That’s after the pair recently featured in a pre-season friendly for Lincoln City as trialists.

Micael Appleton’s missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing the play-off final to Blackpool at Wembley, having defeated Sunderland over two legs in the semis.

The Imps are said to have a number of names currently on trial with the club as they vie for a top-six spot in League One once again next season.

However, it remains unclear whether they’ll make moves for either Bateman or Minkley at this moment in time.

