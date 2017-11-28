Sunderland AFC transfer news - Wolves and Fulham tracking Black Cats top scorer Lewis Grabban

Championship rivals Wolves and Fulham are keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban ahead of the January transfer window.

Grabban is on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth but his stunning form in a struggling Sunderland side has caught the attention of other Championship teams.

Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban in action.

Reports suggest both Wolves and Fulham are keen to land the 29-year-old on a permanent deal when the January transfer window opens in five weeks time, with TEAMtalk reporting the Cherries have a recall clause which would allow them to end Grabban's loan spell early.

It would be a major blow to Sunderland, struggling in the Championship relegation zone, if Grabban's loan was to finish early and the cash-strapped Black Cats would struggle to match the financial clout of their Championship rivals in trying to sign him on a permanent basis.

Grabban has scored 10 goals in 15 Championship games since arriving on a loan deal in the summer and he recently won praise from Sunderland boss Chris Coleman after hitting double figures.

Coleman said: "Lewis is offering himself to the cause by scoring goals, he keeps on scoring which is a huge positive."

Sunderland legend and Echo columnist Gary Rowell has also heaped praise on the striker, Rowell said: "One player who has impressed me and doesn’t deserve criticism is Lewis Grabban.

"Signed on loan from Bournemouth, he has been Sunderland’s best summer signing and most consistent performer even though, admittedly, the bar hasn’t been set too high.

"His 10 goals already would be a good return in any team but coming in a team that is in the relegation zone, makes it an even better achievement."

Grabban has played for 10 clubs in his career including Millwall, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Reading.

Bournemouth re-signed Grabban from Norwich City for £7million in January 2016 but he made only 18 appearances before joining Reading and then Sunderland on loan.