And the Black Cats are still waiting on developments in the market ahead of the new season.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Elliot Embleton in action for Sunderland last season against Hull City.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Sun Journalist Alan Nixon provides updates on Jordan Gabriel and Elliot Embleton

Transfer insider Alan Nixon has provided an update on Blackpool’s pursuits of former loanees Jordan Gabriel and Elliot Embleton.

Gabriel returned to Nottingham Forest following the Tangerines’ win at Wembley against Lincoln City in the play-off final but has been linked with a return to Bloomfield Road and a temporary switch to Sunderland.

Similarly, Academy of Light graduate Eliot Embleton returned to Sunderland following Blackpool’s promotion.

However, Pool manager Neil Critchley is said to be keen on securing the 22-year-old attacking midfielder's return to the club.

In a potential boost to Sunderland’s chances of signing Gabriel, Nixon said of Blackpool’s interest to the UTMP podcast: “Nottingham Forest are saying ‘Wait a minute, he’s helped you, you’re in the Championship and therefore you’re a rival club. We want a Championship price.’

“And other clubs are saying ‘We might do that, he looks ok'”.

And of Black cats man Embleton, Nixon added: “When he joined you’d have thought Sunderland were going up and they didn’t, and they’re in League One.

“He’s back there, and they’re saying ‘Wait a minute, you’re in the Championship, you’ve got more money coming in than we’ve got coming, so you can pay for him. I know he’s got a year left but we’re not going to cut the price, so you’ve got to give us some money.’”

