Sunderland AFC transfer news: Top scorer Lewis Grabban not a January target for Wolves

Lewis Grabban is not a January transfer target for Championship rivals Wolves, according to reports.

Sunderland's 11-goal top scorer is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League Bournemouth but the Cherries have a recall clause which would allow them to end the loan early in January.

There was reported interest in Grabban from Wolves and Fulham but the Express & Star report that while Wolves are looking to buy a new striker next month, they are planning for life in the Premier League and Grabban is not currently a target.

Sunderland face Wolves on Saturday and Nuno Espirito Santo's side are top of the Championship, 10 points clear of third place.

The Express & Star report "recruitment will be now limited to players perceived to be good enough to play in the top flight".

They report money is available to seal permanent moves for Atletico Madrid forward Diogo Jota and Al-Hilal striker Leo Bonatini with Wolves keen to add more firepower to their squad.

Derby County striker Chris Martin is reported to be on the Shortlist but Grabban is not currently a target for Wolves but Fulham have also been strongly linked.

As reported, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is yet to decide whether to recall Grabban in January.

Boss Howe has praised Grabban for his impact but added he will "wait and see" when asked whether he would bring him back.

Howe said: "He is doing well and I am delighted for Lewis on a personal level. I have a long history with Grabbs.

"He was one of the guys back in the League One days that did so well for us and then made the jump to the Championship and of course we brought him back to the club when in the Premier League.

"I am really pleased he is showing his true quality. We will wait and see. We will make the right decision.

"There is a recall in there. We will wait and see what is right for all parties."

Chris Coleman said Grabban is happy on Wearside and says there has been no indication the Cherries would look to recall Grabban.

It would be a major blow to Sunderland if Grabban’s loan was to finish early and the cash-strapped Black Cats would struggle to match the financial clout of their Championship rivals in trying to sign him on a permanent basis.