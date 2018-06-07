Sunderland AFC transfer news: Striker linked as AS Monaco join list of clubs keen on Wahbi Khazri

AS Monaco are the latest club credited with an interest in Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

The winger is one of the high earners that Sunderland will look to move on this summer as they readjust to life in League One.

Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland.

Khazri spent last season on loan with Rennes and is heading to the World Cup in Russia with Tunisia and if he shines on the world stage then his value will increase further.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for Khazri including Rennes, Nice and Lyon and reports in France say AS Monaco are the latest to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Khazri scored 11 goals during his loan spell last season.

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon forward Lyle Taylor is reported to be on Sunderland's radar.

The 28-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Dons but is yet to sign it.

The Daily Mail claim Sunderland, Wigan, Ipswich, Burton Albion, Southend United, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United are keeping tabs on him with his future uncertain at the League One side.

The 6ft 2ins forward scored 18 goals in 52 appearances last season.