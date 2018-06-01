Sunderland AFC transfer news: Stewart Donald reveals deal may be 'close', Cats linked with Celtic winger

Stewart Donald insists Sunderland will be no pushovers in the transfer market after revealing the club has received a €7.5million offer for a player, believed to be Didier Ndong.

Donald didn't name the player involved but said Sunderland initially rejected a €3million offer from a club, the offer then quickly upped to €7.5million.

Stewart Donald.

Donald said that was a "much more acceptable figure" adding a deal may be close.

The new owner says Sunderland won't be a soft touch in the transfer market despite relegation to League One and the need to slash the wage bill, with several high earners needing to be moved on this summer.

Ndong, a club record £13.6million signing two years ago, falls into that category and he is believed to be the subject of the bid.

Several clubs are tracking the midfielder, loaned out to Watford for the second half of last season, including Italian side Torino, Cardiff City, Lyon and clubs in Turkey.

Earlier this week Sunderland also rejected a £2million offer for highly-rated midfielder Paddy McNair from Premier League Brighton.

Donald said: "There are other clubs interested in a lot of our players and we’ve turned down bids for some of them.

"The bigger issue is not whether we can afford to keep them but whether those players want to stay."

Donald, speaking on BBC Newcastle last night, added: "To give you a quick example, we have got a player at the moment that we were offered €3m for.

"We said no, all of a sudden it’s at €7.5m and that’s a much more acceptable figure.

"We might be close on that one.

"I think the view was that we would just desperately take the €3m - not a chance."

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been linked with a summer swoop for Burnley striker Jon Walters.

The striker was on Chris Coleman's radar in January and now the Black Cats have been linked with another move for him this summer.

The 34-year-old is reported to be available for transfer but Burnley want £2million for his services.

The Black Cats have also been credited with an interest in Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, who has previously played for Jack Ross at St Mirren.

Reports in Scotland claim Ross, who only started work properly on Friday, is keen on a season-long loan deal for the midfielder.

Celtic bought the 21-year-old in January and loaned him back to Ross’ Saints where he finished the campaign strongly, his form was rewarded with a call-up for Scotland’s games in Peru and Mexico and he made his international debut as a late sub in the 2-0 defeat in Lima.