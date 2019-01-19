Sunderland AFC transfer news: Stewart Donald defends Will Grigg offers as reported target joins Aberdeen

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has defended the club's transfer policy after seeing two bids rejected for Wigan Atletic striker Will Grigg.

The Black Cats remain interested in the 27-year-old forward, who scored 19 goals in League One last campaign, despite Wigan boss Paul Cook stating they are 'not actively looking to sell.'

According to reports, Sunderland's previous offers for Grigg were well below Wigan's valuation, much to the frustration of some supporters.

But when asked by a fan about the club's ‘insulting’ bids for the striker on Twitter, Donald replied:

"Jack with the greatest respect you have no idea on our offers. We have 1 league game till the window shuts so rather than rush for 1 game why not try and do the right deals rather than panic buy. January is always overpriced but we are definitely not sending insulting bids"

So far, Sunderland have signed just one player in January, with defender Jimmy Dunne arriving on loan from Burnley.

Donald has made it clear the Black Cats are still looking to land another striker this month, and the board will provide manager Jack Ross with the resources he needs.

The Sunderland owner has also told supporters he will explain the club's decisions once the window is over.

Donald tweeted: "When January finishes we will explain why we did what we did and what the facts were around our decisions. Till then everyone is guessing but we have said we need to strengthen and back Jack and we will"

One player who won't be signing for Sunderland this month is Birmingham striker Greg Stewart.

The 28-year-old forward had been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, with the Scottish Sun claiming the Black Cats had 'entered the race' to sign him.

But Stewart, who has recently returned from a loan spell at Kilmarnock, has returned to the SPL to join Aberdeen until the end of the season.

After the loan deal was confirmed, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admitted other clubs were interested in Stewart.

"Greg had offers from elsewhere but he chose us, which says a lot about him and about Aberdeen Football Club," said McInnes.

"I’m looking forward to him being a prominent player for us in the second half of the season."