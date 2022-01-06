Promising Sunderland striker Will Harris has joined Barrow on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old striker has been on Barrow boss Mark Cooper’s radar for some time and he completed the loan swoop on Thursday afternoon.

Harris has been handed squad number 17 and could go straight into contention for a debut in the FA Cup tie at Barnsley on Saturday.

Harris has scored 10 goals in nine Premier League 2 outings this term and also made six first-team appearances.

“I’ve been chasing him for a while,” Cooper told the Barrow website.

“He’s 6ft 2ins, he’s a Number 9 who can run, get hold of it and he can score so he’s been in and around the first team at Sunderland on the bench and he’s come on a few times.

“I want the players we bring in to be hungry. I didn’t want someone on a final pay day, I want young and hungry players with a pedigree to play up front and who can help us.

“What really impressed me about Will was that he was desperate to come and play.

“He could have stayed and sat on the bench for Sunderland, but he wanted to come and be a part of our first team environment, be one of the starters and play games.

“We managed to get the deal done to bring him to the club and we’re really pleased about it.”