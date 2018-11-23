Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Updates on 'positive' contract talks plus Walsall build-up

0
Have your say

Jack Ross is preparing his Sunderland side for the trip to Walsall, but contract talks remain high on the agenda.

We brought you all the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day in our live blog. Recap how the day unfolded below.

All the latest from Sunderland AFC

All the latest from Sunderland AFC