Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Talks ongoing over attacker loan deal, injury latest plus Barnsley build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are busy preparing for the visit of Barnsley - but that hasn't quietened down the transfer talk. You can catch up with all of today's news ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light. Just scroll down for all the build-up. All the Sunderland AFC transfer news Duncan Watmore opens up on Sunderland return, comeback challenges and the England star who provided crucial inspiration Sunderland boss opens up on his total faith in Max Power and gives a passionate, emphatic character reference