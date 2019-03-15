Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Sunderland and Wycombe receive fines plus Walsall build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are back in action tomorrow when League One strugglers Walsall will visit to Stadium of Light. We've got all the build-up ahead of the fixture, as well as the latest Black Cats news and gossip - just scroll down to catch up with today's headlines. Sunderland face Walsall at the Stadium of Light tomorrow. Jack Ross on getting the best out of Sunderland’s Will Grigg and whether Luke O’Nien could be the answer Bullish Jack Ross assesses where his Sunderland side stand in race for top two ahead of the final ten games