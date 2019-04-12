Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Summer target 'in talks' over move as injury worries mount Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland continue their preparations for the visit of Coventry City this weekend - and we'll have all the build-up in our live blog. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest throughout the day: Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have this message for Sunderland fans ahead of tense League One finale Sunderland coach offers unique insight into Jack Ross' methods, how he handles budget pressure - and why he deserves more credit