Sunderland striker Josh Maja is attracting attention from the Premier League.

Reports overnight suggest Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old top scorer, who has nine goals for Sunderland this season. He is out of contract next summer, as are several other players - with contract talks continuin for Jack Ross. Scroll down to recap all the news you may have missed from another busy day at the Stadium of Light: