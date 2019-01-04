Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Stewart Donald urges fans to back Josh Maja after contract decision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Today is the deadline set by Sunderland AFC for Josh Maja to make a contract decision, as work continues to strengthen Jack Ross' defensive options. Scroll down to catch-up on the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news: Sunderland striker Josh Maja. Stewart Donald gives worrying Josh Maja update as Sunderland contract deadline nears