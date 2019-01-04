Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Stewart Donald urges fans to back Josh Maja after contract decision

0
Have your say

Today is the deadline set by Sunderland AFC for Josh Maja to make a contract decision, as work continues to strengthen Jack Ross' defensive options.

Scroll down to catch-up on the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news:

Sunderland striker Josh Maja.

Sunderland striker Josh Maja.