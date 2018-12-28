Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Stewart Donald reveals budget boost as £750k target nears move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland welcome Shrewsbury Town to the Stadium of Light tomorrow and, in the build-up to the game, there was plenty of transfer talk hitting the headlines. Scroll down to catch-up with what you may have missed today: Stewart Donald has provided a budget update Sunderland flop Didier Ndong agrees move - but the deal hinges on two key conditions Jack Ross has this message to Sunderland squad ahead of Shrewsbury Town Stadium of Light clash