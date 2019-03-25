Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Portsmouth sweat on Wembley injury worry as build-up continues Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The Wembley countdown is on, with Sunderland and Portsmouth stepping up preparations ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final. Scroll down to catch-up on the news you may have missed from the Sunderland AFC camp: Sunderland manager Jack Ross. Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori set to postpone presidential campaigning to attend Wembley clash with Portsmouth Duncan Watmore could still play at Wembley after comeback challenge from Jack Ross