Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Paul Scholes' Oldham to battle Black Cats for prolific striker plus Bristol Rovers build-up Sunderland manager Jack Ross. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday looking to build-on the 4-2 midweek win over Gillingham. Scroll down to catch up with the latest Sunderland AFC news. Jack Ross on Lee Cattermole’s landmark Sunderland goal and why there could be even more to come Jack Ross discusses his Chris Maguire challenge and the Sunderland players who could replace him