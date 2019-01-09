Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Move for Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg steps up as Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne signs

Sunderland AFC have today completed the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne, with the club's search for a new striker ongoing.

Jimmy Dunne has joined Sunderland on loan.

