Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Move for Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg steps up as Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne signs Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC have today completed the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne, with the club's search for a new striker ongoing. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news, reaction and analysis. Jimmy Dunne has joined Sunderland on loan. Phil Smith's verdict: 'No-win' night ends up producing plenty of positives for Jack Ross and Sunderland Jack Ross verdict on Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy win over Newcastle, Wembley ambitions and naming strong team