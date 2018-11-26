Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Max Power decision overturned, injury blow for Cats plus Duncan Watmore set for return Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland boss Jack Ross held his pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of tomorrow's clash with Barnsley. The Black Cats have also received a major boost regarding their appeal against Max Power's red card. Scroll down to catch up with all today's news. All the latest from Sunderland AFC Duncan Watmore to make Sunderland return against Middlesbrough tonight Sunderland handed pre-match boost as key Barnsley star is ruled out with broken toe