Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light this weekend but plenty has happened in the build-up to the clash.

Jack Ross has opened up on contract discussions as he looks to tie down some of his star players, while an outgoing loan deal has been sealed. There’s also an update on the future of AWOL midfielder Didier Ndong after the Portuguese transfer window slammed shut. Scroll down to catch-up on all the news you may have missed today in our handy recap: