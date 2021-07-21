Blackpool make offer for Sunderland target

Blackpool have tabled a permanent offer for Sunderland target Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel – according to reports.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who made 37 appearances for Neil Critchley’s men last season.

It’s believed Pool face competition from other clubs though, with Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and League One rivals Sunderland and Portsmouth linked with the 22-year-old’s services.

Reports also suggest Forest might want to bring in a replacement on the right-hand side of defence before allowing Gabriel to depart, should a bid meet their valuation.

The Seasiders are currently short on options in that area of the pitch, following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield.

MK Dons paid a club-record transfer fee to sign Mo Eisa

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has claimed MK Dons paid a club-record fee to complete Mo Eisa’s move from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Dons existing transfer record fee was £250k paid for Kieran Agard in 2016 and Alex Gilbey in 2017.

Fry said via the Peterborough Telegraph: “MK chased Mo for a long time. They wanted him in January, but they couldn’t match our valuation.

“They kept trying again in the summer and they kept uppping their bid until reaching a number that made our chairman happy. It’s comfortably a transfer record fee for MK.