Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Johnson press conference as Cats boss is quizzed on Tottenham's Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard

The League One season kicks off tomorrow with Sunderland playing Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.
Head coach Lee Johnson remained hopeful the Wearsiders could make more additions before the start of the campaign but time is running out.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.
A potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Denver Hume’s contract situation remains up in the air with the young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
In other news, Corry Evans has been named captain with Aiden McGeady vice-captain and a leadership of senior players in place.
2021/22 Squad numbers
Here are the SAFC squad numbers for the upcoming campaign:
1 Lee Burge
3 Tom Flanagan
4 Corry Evans
6 Callum Doyle
8 Elliot Embleton
10 Aiden O’Brien
11 Lynden Gooch
13 Luke O’Nien
14 Ross Stewart
15 Carl Winchester
18 Ellis Taylor
19 Arbenit Xhemajli
20 Anthony Patterson
21 Alex Pritchard
22 Will Grigg
23 Jack Diamond
24 Dan Neil
25 Ollie Younger
26 Bailey Wright
27 Josh Hawkes
28 Aiden McGeady
Johnson on Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Jordan Jones moving to Wigan
“They will stay friends of the club, they were good guys and we got on well.
“I think they are good players, obviously Max and Charlie were here a long time. Jordan Jones we only had for a short time.
“I suppose it’s a sign of Wigan’s ambition to sign those quality players.”
Johnson on Alex Pritchard
“He could be involved.
“Depending on the stage of the game and the scoreline.
“The little ones I always think get fitter quicker.”
Johnson on pre-season
“I always think pre-season is quite a good indicator.
“I think we have done well. We beat Harrogate pretty comfortably. Hearts beat Celtic the other day and we beat a Championship side in Hull.
“They are all good signs. I have that feeling of positivity.”
Johnson asked about Dennis Cirkin
“There are a lot of names that I’ve seen thrown around.
“If they are not our players you know I can’t talk about them.
“Naturally we are going to be linked with a lot of players.”
Johnson on the fans
“It was one of the big reasons I wanted to come to the club. I have to be honest with you.
“I think you can hear the players talking about it, the ones that haven’t been here are asking the ones that have been here what’s it going to be like.
“There’s that bubbly spirit to be connected with the fans. I think that’s what we want most of all, we want that connection.
“We have a very clear philosophy and hopefully fans can buy into that philosophy and therefore enhance that philosophy.
“I think that could be really powerful.”
Johnson on transfers
“I think one of the positives we’ve had in pre-season is that we’ve had some good eyes on the young players.
“It’s not often those lads would get the opportunities they’ve had this summer and some have really stepped up. A couple have had to play out of position. Dan Neil for example.
“In terms of numbers it’s no secret there are a couple of holes in the squad and we are working extremely hard behind the scenes to get the right players in.
“It’s easy to sign an average player but I’m holding out, we’re holding out for that quality.
“I think clubs and this club potentially in the past, you can make mistakes by rushing and panicking.”