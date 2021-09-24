Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Johnson on Bolton Wanderers plus injury and fitness update ahead of return to League One action
Sunderland got back to winning ways on Tuesday night as Lee Johnson’s side overcame Wigan in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats have been handed another away tie in the next round and will face QPR in the last 16 of the competition next month.
For now, though, attention must turn back to the league campaign and Saturday’s home game against Bolton.
Johnson’s side squandered a two-goal lead at Fleetwood in their last league fixture, as a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium saw them lose their top spot in League One.
Sunderland regained some momentum with that win at Wigan, though, and will now be hoping to go on another winning run as the games come thick and fast.
The Black Cats have another home game against Cheltenham on Tuesday before a trip to Portsmouth next weekend.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day, with Johnson set to face the media this afternoon ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light this weekend:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 13:44
On competition for places
LJ: “It is the hardest part of the job, keeping everyone happy, but what I would say is that a carrot is important - to know they have a game coming and keep the focus.
“You know you will get knocks and injuries that occur, we have a big run of games coming up.”
‘Strong goalkeeping department'
LJ: “We have a strong goalkeeping department. The loan move, for him, it will help him get those starts and for us, we really believe he can force his way into be No1 here long-term.”
Patterson has joined Notts County on loan
LJ: “He will do very well there.” Johnson confirms Patterson has joined Notts County on a loan deal. He is likely to make his debut this weekend.
Playing with confidence
LJ: “It is the momentum, we risked putting ourselves in a bad place in terms of momentum but got that back on Tuesday. The end of the game showed the work we had done around the last 20 minutes or so.”
Johnson on the Bolton game
LJ: “They are a really good side, I like them. Possession-wise they are right up there. I watched them against Burton and they have some serious threats. With promotion last year, they have a good, young talented manager. I think it will be an entertaining match.”
Lee Johnson is speaking now
LJ: “League One is a very competitive division this year, you have to keep churning out consistency. This is an important week for us.”
And what a goal it was!
Elliot Embleton says he is ‘loving every minute’ of life at Sunderland after winning the League One goal of the month award for August.
Embleton’s stunning strike in the 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, his first at the Stadium of Light for his boyhood club, beat off competition from Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham and Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.
The attacking midfielder has been an integral part of Lee Johnson’s side since returning from a hugely successful loan spell at Blackpool, and the 22-year-old has hailed a ‘strong start’ to the campaign for the Black Cats.
“Thank you to all of the fans who voted,” he said.
“It was a special goal for me because it was my first at the Stadium of Light in front of our own supporters, which is something I have waited a long time to do.
“It’s been a strong start to the season and we have implemented the way the gaffer has asked us to play, so hopefully we can kick on and keep winning. I’ve been here since I was six years old and this is my club, so I’m loving every minute.”