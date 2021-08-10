Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Johnson drops team selection hint plus contract and transfer update
Sunderland face Port Vale tonight in the Carabao Cup with Lee Johnson set to rotate his side following the opening day League One win over Wigan Athletic.
Sunderland travel to Port Vale on Tuesday night for the first round of the Carabao Cup with head coach Lee Johnson targeting further new signings.
We’ll have the latest transfer news and gossip throughout the day from the Stadium of Light.
The August transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday the 31st.
Sunderland are looking to add another striker plus defenders.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC news: Transfer updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 12:10
- Sunderland started the season with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic
- Lee Johnson is looking to make further signings
- Elliot Embleton has been hailed by the Sunderland boss
The Sunderland favourite writes exclusively for the Echo
The latest transfer news and gossip from around League One
How good was he?
The best passer in the league
Lee Johnson says Callum Doyle has passed yet another major test as he continues to impress at Sunderland.
The Manchester City loanee grew into the opening-day fixture as the Black Cats sealed a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, building yet more momentum from an excellent pre-season campaign.
Johnson had been hugely impressed with how the 17-year-old dealt with experienced forward Josh Magennis a week previous, and says his showing in front over 31,000 fans was another big step forward.
Tellingly, the Sunderland head coach believes there is even more to come from Doyle in the weeks and months ahead.
It’s matchday!
Lee Johnson will rotate tonight
Lee Johnson is set to rotate his Sunderland side as they begin their Carabao Cup campaign at Port Vale on Tuesday night.
While the Black Cats boss says he will pick a side strong enough to win the game, he has underlined that League One promotion is the absolute priority for the club this year.
As such, he is eager to ensure he carefully manages his senior players ahead of two challenging away games over the next week.
That will almost certainly lead to opportunities for a number of young players at Vale Park. Ollie Younger and Josh Hawkes are likely to be involved, while Kenton Richardson could also be given a chance to impress.
Sunderland travel to Port Vale in the Carabao Cup tonight
The fans have a big role to play
Lynden Gooch says Sunderland’s home crowd can be a big advantage for the Black Cats this season.
A crowd of 31,549 helped generate a lively atmosphere as Lee Johnson’s side beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the season.
After falling behind to Gwion Edwards’ opener inside 15 minutes, Sunderland drew level immediately when Ross Stewart was fouled in the penalty area and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.
“Of course that always helps,” said Gooch, 25, when asked about the side’s quick response. “It was a good reaction and was good to get back on level terms straight away.”