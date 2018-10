It's a quick turnaround for Sunderland, who are back in League One action tonight.

Just three days after their 2-0 win at Shrewsbury, Jack Ross' side must travel to the Keepmoat Stadium to face promotion rivals Doncaster in League One. We've brought you all the build-up ahead of the game, as well as all the latest news throughout the day. Scroll down to recap all the news from another busy day: