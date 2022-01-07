The Black Cats have recalled Anothny Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes to play the fixture.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said that the club are eager to continue their fixture schedule so as not to let down supporters who have travel plans in place at 'great expense.

The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in multiple positions, with a new striker the priority to provide support for Ross Stewart.

Sunderland AFC live transfer blog.

