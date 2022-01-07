Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Cats recall THREE loanees for Wycombe Wanderers clash due to Covid-19 cases
Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s game at Wycombe – but have been hit by several Covid-19 cases in the build-up to the match.
The Black Cats have recalled Anothny Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes to play the fixture.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said that the club are eager to continue their fixture schedule so as not to let down supporters who have travel plans in place at 'great expense.
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in multiple positions, with a new striker the priority to provide support for Ross Stewart.
Scroll down to catch up with all of today’s news:
- Sunderland have recalled Anothny Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes
- Stephen Wearne to join National League side Torquay on loan until the end of the season.
- The Black Cats have been tracking Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts
- Trai Hume became the Wearsiders’ first signing of the winter window earlier this week n
- Sunderland have also been linked with Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne
Stephen Wearne Torquay
Sunderland have allowed midfielder Stephen Wearne to join National League side Torquay on loan until the end of the season.
While Wearne has played for Sunderland’s first team in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, he wouldn’t have counted as one of the 14 senior players Sunderland needed to fulfil a fixture under EFL guidelines.
That is because the 21-year-old hasn’t played a league game for the Black Cats this campaign.
It comes after Sunderland striker Will Harris signed for Barrow on loan earlier this week.
Kristjaan Speakman told Sunderland’s website: “Our plan was to obtain loans for both players in this window and we are delighted to have achieved the right opportunities for them.
“Having had the opportunity to play for Sunderland this season, both are eager to participate in more senior games and demonstrate their progression over the last year.
“We wish them well and as always, we will track their progression closely.”
Kristjaan Speakman on Sunderland’s decision
“We are in an incredibly fortunate position to have this calibre of player to call upon and all three have previously represented Sunderland at first-team level this season.
“Postponing tomorrow’s game would not only compromise the integrity of the competition, but also let down our supporters – many of whom will be on the road already and have put plans in place at great expense.
“We are making every effort to fulfil our fixture schedule throughout what remains an incredibly challenging period and we would like to thank the EFL for the flexibility shown in unique circumstances and Notts County, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers for their support and understanding throughout this process.”
Full story as trio are recalled
Sunderland have recalled three loanees ahead of the trip to Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow lunchtime.
Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson will all return to the club from their spells at Harrogate Town, Tranmere Rovers and Notts County respectively.
The Black Cats have ‘several’ positive cases of COVID-19 in their squad, but Kristjaan Speakman has said that the club are eager to continue their fixture schedule so as not to let down supporters who have travel plans in place at ‘great expense.
The EFL have confirmed to the club that all three players can resume their respective loans later this month.
Patterson, Diamond and Hawkes recalled
Cats linked with League One striker
Sunderland and Wigan have also been credited with interest in Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne.
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats and Latics are both said to be ‘chasing’ the 24-year-old who is on a loan from Championship side QPR.
Bonne has netted 11 goals in 23 games in League One this season.
Alves talks delayed
Sunderland were set to hold talks with West Ham and Frederik Alves about the players loan situation, yet those talks have been delayed after the player tested positive for Covid-19.
Alves is yet to start a league game for Sunderland this season, and his lack of game time is a concern for his parent club.
The defender appears likely to leave Wearside before the end of the month, meaning Sunderland will need cover at centre-back.
Patrick Roberts latest
Sunderland are in the market for another attacking midfielder, while reports have suggested they are in talks with Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts.
The Echo understands Roberts is one of several options Sunderland are monitoring, though it’s unclear on what terms he would be available.
Roberts will be out of contract at City in the summer and looks set to leave French side Troyes, following a disappointing loan spell.
According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season with the website now claiming that the Wearsiders are confident of concluding a deal.
Covid latest
Johnson said in Wednesday’s press conference he remains hopeful that the Black Cats will be able to play against Wycombe but, with two rounds of testing between now and the match, it was impossible to be certain.
Sunderland will have their final round of testing this morning to see who is available for Saturday’s match.
Current guidance from the EFL is that games should go ahead when clubs have 14 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, available for selection.
A player is eligible if they have been named on the club’s squad list, or if they are U21 and have played a senior league game.
The Echo understands that at one point Sunderland were one further player away from being in a position where they could request the match to be postponed
The crucial factor is whether some players who had had the virus will return a negative lateral flow result in the coming days, allowing them to leave isolation and potentially feature.
Bali Mumba signs for Peterborough United on loan
Bali Mumba has joined Peterborough United on loan for the remainder of the season.
Having broken through into the Sunderland set-up as a central midfielder, Mumba has mostly played at right-back in the U23 side during his time on Wearside.
His sale was expected to land Sunderland around £350,000 initially, though a number of add-ons could see the deal rise above £750,000.
A number of senior club figures at the time suggested that Mumba’s contractual status was behind his sale.
The youngster had one year to run on his first professional deal before signing for the Canaries in July 2020.