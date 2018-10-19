`

Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jack Ross on transfer plans, Chris Maguire nominated for award plus Shrewsbury build-up

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.
Sunderland return to League One action this weekend and we have all the build-up, including transfer news, from the Stadium of Light.

Scroll down to recap another busy day ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Shrewsbury.