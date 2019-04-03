Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jack Ross explains Portsmouth tactics as Cats prepare for Accrington clash

Just three days after their trip to Wembley, Sunderland are back in action tonight.

We'll have all the build-up ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley in League One. Scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross must pick his side up after the Black Cats' defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday.

