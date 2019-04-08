Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jack Ross discusses injury dilemma ahead of Burton Albion clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland host Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night - but they’ll be without some key players for the League One fixture. Scroll down to catch up with today’s headlines. Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal at Rochdale. Sunderland defender Donald Love steps up recovery as young Black Cats draw at Middlesbrough Sunderland AFC fan gallery special: Can you spot yourself in the 3,300-strong away support at Rochdale?