Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Interest in Arsenal defender and build-up to Carabao Cup match at Blackpool
With Sunderland looking to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup at Blackpool tonight (7:45pm kick-off) – here are the latest stories from the club.
Lee Johnson’s side got back to winning ways in League Two on Saturday with a 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Carl Winchester’s strike saw the Black Cats secure their third league win out of four games this season.
Johnson is now set to make changes for the game at Bloomfield Road, with new arrivals Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins in contention to make their Sunderland debuts.
Centre-back Bailey Wright is also expected to start the match after missing a large part of pre-season through injury.
In and outgoings are still expected at the Stadium of Light before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Wearsiders.
With just nine days to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (August 24)
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 14:00
- Sunderland are in Carabao Cup action at Blackpool tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
- Lee Johnson’s side got back to winning ways in League One on Saturday.
- Carl Winchester’s strike saw The Black Cats claim a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.
- Lee Johnson is set to make changes for the game at Bloomfield Road.
- SAFC are expecting to make more signings before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Sunderland are still looking to make some further signings ahead of next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.
In the meantime, Lee Johnson’s side are preparing for a trip to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup second round this evening.
Transfer latest with Sunderland interested in Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu
Sunderland are still trying to sign another full-back before the end of the transfer window, and were linked with Exeter defender Josh Key earlier this summer.
According to Sky Sports News presenter and Sunderland fan Tom White, the Black Cats have seen a few bids rejected for Key and are also interested in Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu.
White was a guest on the latest episode of the Roker Report podcast.
On Key he said: “There was a lot of talk about an Exeter right back, Josh Key, we had a few bids rejected for.
“I saw a few conspiracy theories going around that the club had leaked that information to try and appease the fans as we hadn’t signed anyone at that stage.
“Well I can assure you that story is absolutely not true, we’ve been in for this Josh Key from Exeter all summer and haven’t been able to get him. I don’t know if that deal is now off now that we’ve signed [Niall] Huggins but we were absolutely in for him and would spend quite a bit of money on him.”
On Alebiosu, White said: “This guy from Arsenal, Alebiosu, that would be a loan but at this stage we haven’t actually made the offer. It’s just a case of ’in talks’.”
Dan Jebbison latest
Everton have made a £5m bid for Sheffield United striker and Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison.
But their offer has been immediately rejected.
That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim that Everton had made an offer in the hope of securing Jebbison ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.
Hull City, Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion all want to take Jebbison on loan.
Corry Evans called up to Northern Ireland squad
Northern Ireland squad
Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).
Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).
Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, loan), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).
Forwards: Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).