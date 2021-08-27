Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Injury updates on Lee Burge and Corry Evans as Cats prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers
Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in League One tomorrow afternoon.
The fixture will see the Black Cats return to the Stadium of Light after a 3-2 win against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light so far.
Incomings and outgoings are still expected on Wearside before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Mackems.
But with just days left to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside as Sunderland’s new hierarchy eye the last-minute deals to complete Johnson’s squad ahead of the Black Cats’ promotion push.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know as it happens:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (26 Aug)
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 12:30
- Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (3pm)
- The Black Cats have won their last two games against AFC Wimbledon in the league and Blackpool in the Carabao Cup
Latest transfer news
An injury update
Everything you need to know ahead of the weekend
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers on?
The clash between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers online?
Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers won’t be streamed.
Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?
There are still tickets available for Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers on League One on Saturday.
Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed games against Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.
However, he could potentially return for the clash against Wycombe and has been deemed fit enough to be called up for the Northern Ireland squad.
It will also be interesting to see if Aiden O’Brien is given the nod from the start after his hat-trick won Sunderland the game against Blackpool on Tuesday night.