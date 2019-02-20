Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Gillingham reaction and analysis plus injury latest as Cats prepare for Bristol Rovers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Still buzzing from last night? Sunderland are back up to third in League One following a thrilling 4-2 win over Gillingham at the Stadium of Light. We had all the reaction and analysis throughout the day, as well as the latest Black Cats news. Scroll down to catch-up on it all: All the latest Sunderland AFC news Sunderland boss Jack Ross delivers verdict on League One automatic promotion battle after Barnsley and Portsmouth drop points Sunderland boss delivers verdict on THOSE Grant Leadbitter corners and promising Lee Cattermole partnership after double standing ovation