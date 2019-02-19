Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Gillingham build-up as Cats look to reignite their promotion push

0
Have your say

Sunderland face their third consecutive home game in eight days tonight, when Gillingham will visit the Stadium of Light.

For all the build-up to the big game, as well as the latest Black Cats news from throughout the day, simply scroll down:

Aiden McGeady celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley.