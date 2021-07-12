Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Ex-Newcastle United man linked with Cats to sign deal with League Two side
Sunderland are set to kick-off their third week of pre-season training today, with Lee Johnson still looking to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign.
The Black Cats added Alex Pritchard to their ranks on Friday in what is their first senior signing of the summer.
And further deals are expected to be clinched in the coming weeks, with Sunderland’s transfer team working hard to add to a squad that has been depleted by eight departures since the end of the 2021/22 season.
Full-backs and defenders continue to be a priority for the club, whose numbers at the back look limited. American full-back Eric Lichaj was understood to be training at the Academy of Light last week.
Meanwhile, Sunderland are still awaiting an answer from Denver Hume over his new contract. Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have already committed their futures to the club, while Charlie Wyke opted to sign for Wigan.
Last updated: Monday, 12 July, 2021, 16:31
- Sunderland are on the hunt for their second summer signing after clinching a deal for Alex Pritchard
- The Black Cats enter their third week of pre-season training today
- Former goalkeeper Remi Matthews has been linked with a move to the Premier League
But while the European Championships may have come to an end, domestic football is only just beginning - with Sunderland’s preparations for the new League One season set to continue this week.
We’ll have the latest from the Academy of Light, including all the latest transfer talk, right here...
Lynden Gooch has been discussing Sunderland’s promotion aims this season...
And he says the Black Cats need to ensure they escape from League One at the fourth time of asking...
Remi Matthews set for shock move after Sunderland exit
Remi Matthews is set for a shock move to the Premier League - according to reports.
The stopper was released by the Black Cats in the summer having spent much of the season playing second fiddle to Lee Burge.
But the Sun now claim he is set for a move to top flight side Crystal Palace, where he will act as the club’s third choice goalkeeper.
Todd Kane plays for QPR U23s amid Sunderland links
Former Chelsea full-back Todd Kane has been linked with the Stadium of Light this summer - having fallen out of favour at QPR.
Portsmouth and Ipswich have also been credited with an interest in the defender, who played for the R’s under-23 side against Hampton and Richmond Borough on Saturday.
His first-team chances in West London look limited and a summer exit is expected, handing a boost to those clubs reportedly chasing his signature.
All the latest transfer talk this morning...
Sunderland ‘target' Matt Crooks set to jet-off for pre-season with Rotherham
Sunderland-linked midfielder Matt Crooks is no nearer to an exit, according to his current manager.
The Rotherham United man has is in-demand this summer and Ipswich Town have already seen bids rejected for his services.
But Millers boss Paul Warne says that an exit is not close at the moment - but he does expect something to ‘develop’. He has previously said that he would be reluctant to sell Crooks to a League One rival.
Paul Warne
Nothing has moved on.
I would expect something to develop.
As I stand here at the moment there is no new news and Crooksy is getting on the plane to come away with us to Hungary.
The situation will take its natural flow and the chairman will decide as offers come in what is best for this football club. It’s out of my pay grade.
Sunderland-linked defender set to sign new deal with current club
Sunderland-linked defender Jamie Sterry is set to sign a new contract with Hartlepool United - according to The Athletic.
The ex-Newcastle United man was linked with the Black Cats this summer but is now expected to pen a new two-year deal at Victoria Park.
The former Black Cat has posted an emotional message...
BREAKING: Sunderland to face Hearts in pre-season friendly
Sunderland will play Hearts in a pre-season friendly this weekend (Saturday, July 17).
3pm kick-off at Tynecastle.
A limited number of Hearts fans can attend, while Sunderland will be streaming the game on safc.com.
The inside track on the first signing of the summer...
Sunderland academy graduate on trial at Doncaster Rovers
Former Sunderland academy graduate Nathan Thomas is on trial at Doncaster Rovers.
But the winger, who came through the ranks on Wearside before representing the likes of Sheffield United and Hartlepool United, was forced off after just ten minutes of Rovers’ 4-0 win at Rossington Main.
He won’t travel with the squad on their pre-season tour to Scotland, but manager Richie Wellens says the door is not necessarily shut on a deal for Thomas.
“We can make a quick decision on some but others might have to just take it and come in for another week as the opposition get more difficult,” he said. speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.
A coaching staff departure at Sunderland
Joe Pigott ‘close’ to joining Ipswich Town
Joe Pigott is understood to be close to joining Ipswich Town – despite interest from Sunderland.
The East Anglian Daily Times report that the striker is set to put pen to paper at Portman Road and become the club’s seventh summer signing.
Pigott, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the 2020/21 season, has been a man in demand this summer after a campaign that saw him net 20 times in 45 games at Plough Lane.
Portsmouth, Luton Town and Bristol City were all known to be keen on the frontman, while it was claimed that Sunderland were prepared to offer lucrative wages to bring the striker to Wearside.
But it appears the striker is now heading for the Tractor Boys, who are splashing the cash under their new American owners.
