Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has revealed some inside information on Leon Dajaku.

Dajaku completed a season-long switch on deadline day.

That was after Union Berlin activated a clause to make his loan move from Bayern Munich earlier this year permanent.

However, the winger has yet to make an appearance for Sunderland.

Phillips, though, shared what he had been told about the German attacker by head coach Lee Johnson

“I spoke to someone within the club as I was lucky enough to get into the board room last weekend,” Phillips told Football Insider

“We spoke about this kid and they have high hopes for him.

“He is not fully fit at the moment. He is a bit rusty but they are excited about him.

“I had a five minute chat with Lee Johnson before the game as well and he said the boy has been training really well. Once he is fully fit he should be a brilliant young prospect for the football club.