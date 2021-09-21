Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Early team news and build-up to Carabao Cup clash at Wigan Athletic
Sunderland are back in Carabao Cup action at Wigan Athletic tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
The Black Cats beat Port Vale and Blackpool in the first and second round of the competition respectively to set up the third round tie at the DW Stadium.
Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after conceding twice late on at Fleetwood Town on Saturday to draw 2-2.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.
But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.
Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.
Here's the latest news from the Stadium of Light:
Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP (September 21)
It’s shaping up to be another busy day for Sunderland as they travel to face Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup this evening.
The winners will secure a place in the last-16 of the competition.
Lee Johnson’s side are also dusting themselves off after suffering a late collapse at Fleetwood Town to draw 2-2. They still remain in the automatic promotion places in League One.
The Black Cats boss is expected to make several changes for tonight’s cup match.
Ross Stewart likely to be rested this evening
Scottish striker Ross Stewart has netted five goals already for Sunderland this season but took a knock in the closing stages of Saturday’s draw at Fleetwood.
He is likely to be one of several changes made by Lee Johnson tonight.
Kevin Phillips reveals Leon Dajaku information
Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has revealed some inside information on Leon Dajaku.
Dajaku completed a season-long switch on deadline day.
That was after Union Berlin activated a clause to make his loan move from Bayern Munich earlier this year permanent.
However, the winger has yet to make an appearance for Sunderland.
Phillips, though, shared what he had been told about the German attacker by head coach Lee Johnson
“I spoke to someone within the club as I was lucky enough to get into the board room last weekend,” Phillips told Football Insider
“We spoke about this kid and they have high hopes for him.
“He is not fully fit at the moment. He is a bit rusty but they are excited about him.
“I had a five minute chat with Lee Johnson before the game as well and he said the boy has been training really well. Once he is fully fit he should be a brilliant young prospect for the football club.
“To have another exciting player waiting in the wings when things are already going so well on the pitch is great.”