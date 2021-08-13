Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Denver Hume contract latest as Lee Johnson provides injury update while Sunderland prepare for MK Dons
Sunderland face MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday afternoon.
And there has been some movement in the market.
Sunderland have completed their fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin.
Cirkin, 19, has moved to the Stadium of Light after signing a three-year deal and will give the side a natural option at left-back.
The teenager could make his debut this weekend when Sunderland travel to MK Dons in League One, where they’ll be looking to make it three wins from three games to start the 2021-22 campaign.
After beating Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the Black Cats then progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup by beating Port Vale on Tuesday.
Johnson confirmed yesterday, however, that out of contact left-back Denver Hume had rejected a new deal at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s the latest Black Cats news:
Lee Johnson provides injury update
Sunderland will assess Elliot Embleton’s fitness ahead of this weekend’s game against MK Dons after the midfielder picked up a knock against Wigan.
The 22-year-old was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Port Vale, as Alex Pritchard started in the No 10 position.
“Obviously Elliot Embleton had a whack,” said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson when asked about injuries.
“He came off, it was quite a bad one that he took. It was a good tackle and I was delighted that he showed that competitive aggression that I think he’s really stepped up with this season. But sometimes that lends itself to, of course, getting those contact injuries so we’ll assess Elliot.
Carl Winchester is also expected to return to the side after missing the Port Vale game with a glute issue.
“He did get a bump on his glute but he’s ok,” said Johnson when quizzed on the midfielder.
Sunderland are still waiting for Denver Hume’s contract situation to be resolved, while the player remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Arbneit Xhamajli and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees, yet Johnson believes the rest of the squad should be available this weekend.
“Like I say Denver is at least a couple of weeks away probably from training, at best,” added Johnson.
“Apart from that, you know you’ve got the long-term ones or Arbie and Willis. Everybody should be out there and ready to go.”
New signing Dennis Cirkin could make his debut for the Black Cats after joining the club from Tottenham this week.
The latest on Denver Hume
Sunderland face MK Dons in League One away from home this Saturday and will be boosted by the signing of Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin earlier this week.
However, Hume’s contract situation appears to be nearing an end game.
The Academy of Light graduate is still recovering from an injury at Sunderland following the expiration of his deal this summer.
The defender has been offered fresh terms on Wearside but the contract remains unsigned as things stand, with Sunderland’s head coach offering an update during his pre-MK Dons press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Johnson said: “In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.
“So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.
“Obviously, within that, the club have to protect their position having offered the player a contract.
“There’s compensation potentially on the back of that if Denver decides not to sign it.
“There’s obviously a process that goes along with that and you’ll have to ask the powers that be at what stage process falls.
“But at the same time the door is always open while that process is going on for Denver to take that contract offer and that will be up to him his family and his representatives to decide.
“Bringing Dennis [Cirkin] in would have happened anyway in terms of we always want competition and generally that’s two players for each position
Lee Johnson has provided a major update on Denver Hume.