Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Dennis Cirkin latest as Black Cats tipped to conclude deal today
Lee Johnson’s men made it two wins from two last night.
The Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last Saturday with goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart propelling Sunderland to a come-from-behind win in League One
Sunderland then travelled to Stoke-on-Trent to face Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night, with a much-changed side defeated Vale 2-1 with goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien.
That means Johnson’s men are in the draw for the next round.
The Wearsiders are still in the market for a left-back and right-back, whilst Johnson could still do with additions up front despite the positive start to the 2021-22 season.
Here, we take you through all of latest news from the Stadium of Light as it happens as Sunderland prepare to take on MK Dons away from home in League One this coming Saturday.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (11 Aug)
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 10:31
- Sunderland defeated Wigan Athletic in League One last Saturday
- The Black Cats then backed that up with a win against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup last night
- The Wearsiders are still chasing a deal for Dennis Cirkin with a deal expected to be concluded soon
'Ever hopeful' - This is what Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson had to say about transfer latest
Lee Johnson praised his youthful Sunderland side for coming through a stern test against Port Vale on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats took the lead through a fine Josh Hawkes finish and an Aiden O’Brien penalty, but a Jamie Proctor goal made it a nervy finish at Vale Park.
Johnson had made eight changes from the side that beat Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the campaign, and felt that lack of familiarity played its part in the contest.
But with a number of young players impressing, including Ellis Taylor on full debut in an unfamiliar full back role, Johnson said it was a good night for the club.
“It was a really good learning experience for us,” Johnson said.
“I wasn’t too vocal on the sidelines because I wanted the young lads to try and solve the problems, the seniors to help them solve it.
“I thought we coped, at times we should have had more spells than we did. I think that’s a little bit to their quality, and a little bit probably due to a lack of cohesion on our part. That XI probably hasn’t had the same level of work as the lads who started against Wigan.
“What you would say is a lot of those young lads stepped up in front of a proper crowd.
“That’s what you try and focus on. You want to win the game, get in the hat, and also a club come out of it in a stronger position.
“I thought we did that, by winning against a really senior Port Vale side where we’ve learned a lot.
“We could have been a bit more confident at times, especially in the first half where we probably had five or six unforced errors in good positions,
“Part of that I thought was down to quite a sticky pitch, and they’re a well-versed League Two side, with a lot of experience.
We had to cope, and generally we did. Obviously we’ve given a poor goal away and that made it a proper cup tie, but we coped.”
Johnson also praised Hawkes for his contribution.
The 22-year-old saw his progress checked by a positive COVID test early in pre-season, but is now back up to full speed as he pushes for more gametime.
“I thought he came back flying,” Johnson said.
“We asked him to put the work in ahead of pre-season and he did, and in those first couple of weeks he looked really strong, really fit.
“He was really unfortunate in getting COVID, which definitely knocked him back four or five weeks.
“What I want from Josh is that last fifteen minutes of the first half more often, he’s so dangerous when he gets in those positions, he can really deliver with a bit of violence and venom.
“He can come inside and strike it, go outside.
“That first goal is a great one from a team perspective and it’s obviously a great finish from Josh.”
Johnson said the club was still very much active in the transfer market, with Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dennis Cirkin said to be closing in on a move.
“We’re still very much looking,” Johnson said.
“I’ve obviously missed today in with preparation for the game, but we’re ever hopeful.”
The latest on Dennis Cirkin
Dennis Cirkin has arrived on Wearside to complete a transfer from Tottenham to Sunderland.
That’s according to an exclusive report by Football Insider.
The defender is said to be joining the League One giants on a permanent deal after they had a six-figure bid accepted by Spurs.
The 19-year-old was apparently on Wearside at lunchtime yesterday.
Cirkin is said to have undergone a medical and put the finishing touches to the transfer as well as sign a contract.