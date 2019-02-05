Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Club finances revealed as Jack Ross lifts lid on management, midfielder linked Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Preparations are underway for the weekend trip to Oxford United, with Sunderland looking to build on the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Scroll down to catch up with all the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Sunderland defender Denver Hume discusses his comeback from injury and future plans The story of Sunderland's Will Grigg pursuit, what Black Cats learned and why record spend makes sense