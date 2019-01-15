Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Chris Maguire wins appeal, Josh Maja returns to training plus Will Grigg latest

Sunderland have won their appeal against Chris Maguire’s red card on Saturday - while the Black Cats have stepped up their efforts to sign Wigan striker Will Grigg.

