Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Chris Maguire wins appeal, Josh Maja returns to training plus Will Grigg latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland have won their appeal against Chris Maguire’s red card on Saturday - while the Black Cats have stepped up their efforts to sign Wigan striker Will Grigg. Scroll down to catch up with all the latest Sunderland AFC news after a busy day on Wearside. Chris Maguire free to face Scunthorpe United after Sunderland win appeal for Luton Town red Burnley defender reveals why he spurned Championship interest to sign for Sunderland